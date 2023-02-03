USA World Cup star told he should have joined Arsenal instead of Leeds

PL Midfielder Told He Should Have Joined Arsenal In January

Arteta and Edu gave us a treat in the January transfer window. They finally got the central midfielder they had been looking for for years.

Anyway, who didn’t know Arsenal needed to beef up their engine room this winter? They were fortunate to do so with the addition of Jorginho. Arsenal considered other midfield options before settling on the Italian, including Weston McKennie, who wanted to leave Juventus.

However, because Arsenal did not take their links to McKennie seriously, Leeds took advantage of the situation, signing the USMNT star on a loan deal.

Eric Wynalda, a former USMNT international, has not shied away from telling the now-Leeds man why Arsenal was the club for him. “Is this the best move for Weston McKennie?” said Wynalda in the Action Network’s Wondergoal Podcast.

“The answer is probably no. Juventus are trying to get a couple of the players to walk the plank and get some money out of them due to their current situation. Arsenal and Villa would have been good destinations.”

Arsenal is truly the club to be; there was a time when many were waiting for the opportunity to leave the club. However, Arteta has restored the feel-good factor at the Emirates, and now everyone wants to be associated with Arsenal.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…