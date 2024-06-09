Usain Bolt aims a dig at Arsenal fans over Premier League title

Olympic legend Usain Bolt took a jab at Arsenal supporters after the club missed out on winning the Premier League title.

Despite being one of Europe’s most in-form clubs, Arsenal fell short of securing the Premier League title in the last two seasons.

In the recently concluded season, they were contenders until the final day, displaying some of the finest performances seen by a team that did not claim the league title.

Arsenal emerged as Manchester City’s primary challenger, a fact that caught the attention of Bolt, a well-known Manchester United fan.

While conventionally, he might have supported Arsenal in the title race due to City’s rivalry with his club, Bolt admitted to backing Manchester City out of concern for how Arsenal fans would react if their team won the title.

He said, as quoted by Goal.com:

“Everybody always asks me who I’d rather win the Premier League out of Arsenal and Man City – I’m like, ‘Man City, easy.’ People are like, ‘But they’re your rival’. I know a lot of Arsenal fans and when they’re top of the table they talk so much and I’m like, ‘You haven’t won yet!’ Imagine if they actually won? Oh my God, It would be over.”

Bolt is not the only neutral or a fan of other clubs that didn’t want us to win the title.

It seemed so many supporters were against us ending our wait to be champions, but that will not stop us from winning the title when the time comes.

