“Usually, I would say…” Bryan Robson discusses Dowman’s World Cup call

Bryan Robson believes Max Dowman should be considered for the 2026 FIFA World Cup regardless of his age, provided he demonstrates sufficient maturity.

The teenager is expected to establish himself in the Arsenal first team in the near future and has already shown glimpses of his quality in limited appearances. The Gunners regard him as one of their brightest prospects and believe he will soon become a regular contributor at senior level.

Dowman has embraced the opportunities given to him so far, but questions remain over whether he should be included in the England squad for such a major tournament at this early stage of his career. The debate has generated significant discussion, with Robson offering his perspective on the matter.

Robson’s View on World Cup Selection

He said via Football London:

“Usually, I would say he’s a bit too young with no experience to go to a World Cup, but I think sometimes, if you’re good enough and you’ve proven yourself in the Premier League in a few games, he might be a great one to throw into the squad because he probably doesn’t fear anything.

“When you’re a bit more experienced, you can sometimes be a little bit wary of what game you’re going into, whereas a 16-year-old will just go in there and enjoy himself. So, it is an option which you’ve really got to think hard about.”

Robson’s comments highlight the balance between experience and fearlessness, suggesting that youth can sometimes be an advantage in high-pressure environments.

Balancing Potential and Development

Dowman is widely regarded as a terrific talent who could make an impact for England if selected. However, there is also a strong argument that he should be allowed to develop without the added pressure of international expectations.

Even Arsenal have managed his involvement carefully, not relying on him in every match. This measured approach reflects the need to protect his long-term development. A World Cup call-up could accelerate his progress, but it may also prove to be too much too soon at this stage of his career.