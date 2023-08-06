USWNT exit early as 4 more Arsenal players reach Women’s World Cup Quarter-finals! by Michelle

What a spectacular footballing Sunday our Arsenal Women have had, as their national teams secure their place at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Quarter-finals.

Victoria Pelova’s Netherlands faced South Africa in the early hours of this morning – winning 2-0, to secure their quarter-final place.

Manchester City’s new signing, Jill Roord, scored the Netherlands 1st goal in the first half, and Lineth Beerensteyn doubled the lead after a mistake by South Africa keeper Kaylin Swart in the second half.

The Netherlands were runners-up to the USWNT in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 under Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman, and their Manager, Andries Jonker, says his team, as per BBC, have come to the Women’s World Cup “with the conviction that we can beat everybody” after securing their quarter-final spot against Spain.

When the Netherlands face Spain they will be without their experienced midfielder, former Arsenal player Danielle van de Donk, as she picked up her second yellow card of the tournament and is suspended. The Netherlands will return to New Zealand to face Spain in Wellington on Friday at 02:00 UK, for a place in the semi-finals.

Arsenal’s Swedish trio Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig and Amanda Ilestedt helped to ensure that Sweden went through to the quarter-finals, after the game against reigning champions USWNT ended 0-0 at full-time and stayed 0-0 through extra-time, before going to a penalty shootout. Match summary below:

Defending champions United States lost the penalty shootout to Sweden in last 16

Rapinoe was among the USA players to miss a penalty; Arsenal’s Hurtig scored the winning kick after a VAR check deemed that the ball crossed line

FT: Sweden 0-0 USA – Horan hits bar with header & Musovic made a number of good saves for Sweden

Sweden will face now face former World Champions Japan in the last-quarter-finals of the tournament, on Friday 11th August.

Monday 7th August nore of our Arsenal players will be vying for their quarter-final place at the Women’s World Cup, as follows:

Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben Moy – England vs. Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, kick-off 08:30am UK. Watch live on BBC.

Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley – Australia vs. Denmark (with Arsenal’s Katherine Kuhl) at Stadium Australia, Sydney, kick-off 11:30am UK. Watch live on BBC.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

