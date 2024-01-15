USWNT star Emily Fox says it how it is after making her full debut for Arsenal Women

The concern about Arsenal Women before the mid-season break was that they were not clinical enough. They did everything right but goals alluded them, particularly when facing low blocks.

Could their 5-1 win over Watford, in their first game back from the mid-season break, be the tipping point?

Arsenal’s latest recruit Emily Fox certainly thinks so, believing that our Gunners dominant success in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup is a foundation for their goals to be more clinical in the future.

“I definitely think it’s a building block,” she said. “I know that we want to keep finishing chances and being more clinical with everything that we get. It was a good performance, a good win, but we can definitely learn from it, move on from it, and focus on the next game,” said Fox, via Arsenal.com, after making her full Arsenal Women debut.

Alessia Russo, Lia Walti, Stina Blackstenius, Amanda Ilestedt, and Frida Maanum scored for the Gunners, who advanced to the fifth round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep a clean sheet. Michelle Agyemang (who’s a Gunner, on loan to Watford) scored the Hornets’ consolation goal, after Arsenal played poorly out from the back.

Arsenal Women’s next match is against Everton on January 20th at Meadow Park, kick-off 2PM UK. Arsenal need to win this game, especially after losing their last WSL encounter 1-0 to arch north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, before the winter break.

Arsenal are within three points of the league leaders and in a fantastic position to end Chelsea’s reign in English women’s football.

What did you think of Emily Fox’s debut performance yesterday Gooners?

