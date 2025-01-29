USWNT Star’s Versatility: The Perfect Response to Arsenal Women’s Winter Transfer Woes

Arsenal Women are surprising us with another NWSL fullback winter signing. Last year, out of the blue, the club completed the signing of North Carolina Courage right-back Emily Fox.

Fox has been a force to be reckoned with at right-back. She’s not just a workhorse who wants to play every game; she also ensures her quality performances leave a mark in Arsenal’s games. She’s undoubtedly one of Arsenal Women’s top performers.

Well, it is being reported that Arsenal are signing Gotham FC’s Jenna Nighswonger.

If Jenna’s the only player our Gunner women sign, they could turn this transfer window from a failure to a masterstroke, potentially providing the answer to the team’s needs for the rest of the season.

Why so? Nighswonger can play all across the field: defense, midfield, or attack.

Under coach Juan Carlos Amoros (as per Olympics.com), she adapted to the left-back role but was originally a midfielder or forward. Her versatility could be handy, allowing her to play the inverted fullback role like Zinchenko did for the men’s team and offering an attacking threat.

I believe what Nighswonger would add the most to this Arsenal team as an attacking threat. Though a fullback, as quoted by CBS Sports, she once admitted, “I think I just like to play my position more attacking.

“I think I do see myself as an attacking midfield player, but I am now a left-back. The hardest part about the area is understanding, defensively, the tactics.

“Ali Krieger and Michelle Betos have been so helpful in giving me the confidence in that area, but I think that’s something that can continue to grow.”

Whether Renee Slegers will want her as a left-back or use her as a utility player, we’ll have to wait and see. But honestly, given her versatility and being a first-choice USWNT star (you don’t play for the US if you’re not top class), she’ll certainly cool the frustrations of our Gunner women’s winter transfer activity once her reported $100k swoop is confirmed and she’s unveiled as a Gunner.

Let’s hope Nighswonger has the same impact as Emily Fox. May she can help our Gunners achieve FA Cup glory (the FA Cup and the Subway League Cup) and Champions League success.

Jenna’s versatility would be a massive boost to this Arsenal team.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

