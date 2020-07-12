Valencia and Milan will attempt to stop Ceballos staying in North London

Arsenal is interested in keeping Dani Ceballos next season after he impressed Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has recovered from a poor start to his loan stint this season to become an important part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the Gunners.

He is currently on loan at the Emirates with a return to Real Madrid almost certain as he only extended his deal to cover the end of this season.

However, the Gunners want him again after Arteta admitted that he has enjoyed working with him.

The Spaniard probably knows that he is unlikely to be given chances to play for Real Madrid next season and if he wants to go to Euro 2020 next year, he will need to join a team that he would play regularly for.

Arsenal might struggle to pay the transfer fee for his permanent transfer, and another loan deal could bring him back to the Emirates.

However, the Gunners aren’t the only team looking to sign him on loan next season with Valencia and AC Milan also interested in landing the former Real Betis man claims the Express.

His former team, Betis, is also looking to sign him on-loan next season.

The report, however, claims that Arsenal’s chances of landing him would be affected by the position that they end this season on the league table, a return to Champions League would increase their chances of landing him.