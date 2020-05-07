Valencia interest confirmed in Arsenal midfielder

Former Valencia sporting director Fernando Gomez has admitted that his side are interested in the possibility of signing Dani Ceballos this summer, but claims they may have to sell before they buy.

The 23 year-old has been enjoying his loan spell with Arsenal this term, and while we are believed to be keen on extending his stay in North London, I’m concerned that he will end up elsewhere next term.

Real Madrid are believed to be open to allowing Ceballos leave in the coming window, while the midfielder has claimed his intention play for his parent club in the future.

This may well open the door for another loan deal, but we may find our bid rivalled by Valencia. Fernando Gomez has claimed that his side are looking into the possibility of signing Ceballos this summer, and it remains to be seen if we will be able to persuade the midfielder to extend his stay here.

Talk that Los Che may have to offload a player in order to make room for Ceballos could well open the door for us to sign one of their midfielders however, with links to Carlos Soler at present.

The 23 year-old has been linked with a move to the Emirates in the coming window, but his agent has played down such reports. Should his club decide that they are willing to replace him with Ceballos however, this could well pave the way for us to wade in with our own move for Soler.

Of course these are all hypotheticals, but I would be very surprised if we wasn’t to bring in a midfielder to replace Ceballos should he not extend his stay in North London.

Is Dani a priority signing this summer? Will Arsenal be willing to pay the fee needed to sign him permanently?

Patrick