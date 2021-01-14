Valencia looking to make Torreira’s Spain stint worth it

Valencia is reportedly looking to take advantage of Atletico Madrid’s hesitation to offer Lucas Torreira more playing time to land the midfielder.

Torreira didn’t figure in Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal and the Gunners made him available for loan last summer.

He had offers from Torino, but the lure of playing under Diego Simeone was too much for him to resist.

He is now struggling to play for the Madrid side and AS says that Valencia is looking to snap him up from their fellow Spanish side.

It says that Valencia is in contact with their former player, Edu Gaspar, as they bid to convince Arsenal that they can give him the needed minutes in Spain.

Valencia has had to sell some of their players recently as they look to balance the books.

They have been looking for a new midfielder and were linked with a move for Harry Winks not so long ago (AS).

If Torreira cannot get a guarantee of more playing time in this second half of the season, then Arsenal might be forced to terminate his loan deal.

Valencia isn’t the only team looking to sign him with the report also claiming that Sevilla might be interested.