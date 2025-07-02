Valencia table contract extension, but Arsenal remains top priority for €20m Defender

Valencia have offered Cristhian Mosquera a contract extension amidst strong interest from the Gunners. Arsenal are looking to secure the signing of a centre back this summer and have identified the 21-year-old as a primary target.

Strong links began to emerge in recent weeks, with the Gunners already having a bid rejected for the Spanish defender. Valencia are holding out for a fee closer to €20 million after dismissing a bid worth €14 million. Arsenal are reportedly preparing a higher offer, but the Spanish side have now hatched a plan to keep hold of their prized asset.

Romano reveals Mosquera prefers Arsenal move

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano revealed the club have offered the player a contract extension to deter the Gunners’ advances. The new deal is reported to come with much improved terms as well as an “important” salary.

This is in spite of the player already agreeing personal terms with Arsenal ahead of a summer switch. The new contract offer could scupper the Arsenal’s plans, with the risk of missing out on his transfer as a result.

Much to Arsenal’s delight, the transfer guru also confirmed the player is giving priority to the Gunners and is more in favour of a move to North London. Now it is up to the club to figure out a solution with Valencia after their first bid was rejected. Given the way things are developing, there is a high likelihood of a deal being reached in the coming days.

With pre-season just over two weeks away, the club will be in a hurry to secure crucial signings.

A rising star with positional flexibility

Despite only bursting onto the scene in 2023–24, Cristhian Mosquera has amassed 90 appearances for Los Che, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the Valencia defence in the process.

Mixing a blend of pace and power, the player would add quality to an already star-studded Arsenal defence. He is widely expected to cover for William Saliba, but it is worth noting that he has featured heavily as a left centre-back for Valencia. This could prove an invaluable asset given the obvious need for depth in both positions.

Just Arsenal will keep you updated as more unfolds.

Thoughts, Gooners?

