Ex-Gunner Van Bronckhorst praises Odegaard’s “enormous influence” after new contract

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, who played over 100 games for us before going on for a glittering career, is the latest to praise Arsenal’s captain, Martin Odegaard, stressing how influential he is.

The Norwegian international joined us on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021, and the move became permanent the following summer. While he initially struggled to earn a spot in our starting lineup, Odegaard has blossomed under Mikel Arteta’s tutelage. The Spaniard recognised his impact on our team and named him captain at the start of last season.

Odegaard is arguably in the greatest form of his career right now; last season, he had 15 goals and 7 assists in 37 games; this season, he has 2 goals in 6 games. Von Bronckhorst admits Odegaard has impressed him; the Dutch coach has been watching the Arsenal No. 8 for years and believes he is one of the finest players in the Premier League, even if he believes he has yet to reach his peak.

“I am incredibly impressed with him“, Van Bronckhorst told the Norwegian daily VG.

“I was a coach in the Netherlands [at Feyenoord] when he was on loan at both Heerenveen and Vitesse and later followed his career.

“He is one of the best in the league when he plays like he is playing now.

“He has an enormous influence on the team, and the fact that he signed a new contract makes him happy, and Odegaard is probably only getting better and better.”

It’s really pleasant to think that our captain will only get better and better. Now, at 24, he has dedicated his prime years to the club, thanks to a new contract he signed last week, much to our delight.

