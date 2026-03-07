Raya v Crystal Palace
Van der Sar gives his opinion on whether David Raya is world-class

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Edwin van der Sar enjoyed one of the most distinguished careers of any goalkeeper during his playing days, and the Dutchman remains a respected voice when discussing the best goalkeepers in world football. Over the course of a career that lasted two decades, he represented several clubs and established himself as one of the finest players in his position before eventually retiring from professional football.

Since stepping away from the game, Van der Sar has continued to follow football closely. He regularly watches matches across major competitions, including the Premier League, where several highly regarded goalkeepers currently perform. His experience at the highest level means his opinions on the position still carry significant weight.

David Raya’s Rising Reputation

The Premier League is widely regarded as home to some of the world’s top goalkeepers, and David Raya has been among the standout performers in recent seasons. The Spanish international has already secured back-to-back Golden Glove awards and could potentially win a third consecutive prize if his form continues until the end of the current campaign.

Since joining Arsenal, Raya’s performances have reached a new level, and he is widely considered one of the leading goalkeepers in the modern game. The club view him as a crucial player in their squad and an important contributor to the team’s recent success. His reliability and consistency have helped strengthen Arsenal’s defensive record and have played a role in their competitive performances across competitions.

Van der Sar’s World Class Criteria

Despite Raya’s impressive displays, Van der Sar does not currently consider him to be among the world’s elite goalkeepers. As reported by Metro Sports, the former Dutch international answered “no” when asked whether the Arsenal goalkeeper should be described as world-class.

Van der Sar instead identified several other goalkeepers he believes deserve that label. Among those he named were Andre Onana, Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer. In his view, those players represent the benchmark for the very highest standard in the position, highlighting the demanding criteria he applies when describing a goalkeeper as truly world-class.

