Van der Sar reveals why Ajax turned down Arsenal’s bid for Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal was interested in Lisandro Martinez in the summer when he was still at Ajax.

The defender was one of the sought-after players in the last transfer window and the Gunners wanted to add him to their squad.

But they were not the only club chasing his signature, with Manchester United also retaining an interest.

The Red Devils wanted to reunite him with Erik ten Hag and eventually got their wish after he pushed to join them.

However, Arsenal had a bid for his signature before them, but Ajax turned it down.

The Dutch club’s director, Edwin van der Sar has now revealed why.

Van der Sar told the Athletic: “Arsenal came earlier for Lisandro, but it was an amount where we said, ‘Thank you very much for the offer, but we’d rather keep the player than start negotiating’.

“With United, it was a little bit different. Over the years we have had a few conversations: Daley Blind, Donny van de Beek. My job is making sure I make the best decisions for Ajax.”

Martinez has become one of the best summer signings in England, but we are also doing well.

William Saliba returned to the Emirates and has strengthened our defence.

His form means we didn’t miss out on Martinez because we are having a better season than United.

