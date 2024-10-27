Van Dijk admits Arsenal has made the Emirates a tough place

Virgil van Dijk has acknowledged that the Emirates Stadium has become a formidable venue for visiting teams, crediting Arsenal for transforming it into a challenging environment. The Gunners’ strong home form has bolstered their confidence, with fans expecting the vast majority of home matches to end in a win.

During today’s match against van Dijk’s Liverpool, Arsenal showcased their resilience by taking the lead twice, buoyed by a vocal home crowd. The atmosphere seemed to set the stage for a victory, but Liverpool’s determination saw them claw back each time, with the Reds even looking capable of securing a late winner. Van Dijk played a pivotal role in the game, not only scoring one of Liverpool’s goals but also marshalling the defence effectively to help his team earn a share of the spoils.

After the match, Van Dijk admitted that the Emirates has evolved into one of the most challenging away grounds for any team in the Premier League. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“It’s a very tough place to come, teams have noticed that over the years. They have created a solid team and make it difficult for everyone. To come back twice is a good thing, we take the point – that’s the feeling.”

His comments reflect Arsenal’s progress in recent seasons, as Mikel Arteta has instilled a fighting spirit and resilience that make the Gunners a tough opponent, especially at home. The Emirates has witnessed numerous big performances, and the ability to compete with top sides like Liverpool illustrates Arsenal’s growth.

However, for Arsenal to truly capitalise on their home advantage, they need to start turning draws into wins, especially against fellow title contenders. Securing maximum points in home fixtures is essential for sustaining a serious challenge for silverware, and it would mark an important step in their evolution as a top team.

