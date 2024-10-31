Van Dijk admits Arsenal star reminds him of himself

Virgil van Dijk, widely regarded as one of the world’s premier defenders, has a high admiration for fellow defenders, including Arsenal’s William Saliba, whose remarkable rise has made him a standout in European football.

Saliba did not feature in the recent clash between Arsenal and Liverpool due to suspension and his absence was sorely felt by the Gunners.

Saliba’s form has been crucial for Arsenal, with his presence significantly enhancing the team’s defensive stability. Not only is he a cornerstone at the club level, but he has also solidified his place as a starting defender for the French national team. Fans and pundits alike have taken notice, with many predicting a bright future for Saliba, potentially filled with individual accolades and prestigious awards.

In an interview on Rio Ferdinand Presents, when asked by Ferdinand about which current defenders impress him, Van Dijk mentioned Saliba without hesitation. Van Dijk praised the 23-year-old for his composure and command on the field, specifically highlighting Saliba’s skill in possession:

“Obviously, Saliba’s making very good steps at the moment. He’s the first one I just have in mind now. He’s a solid one. I think in possession, he’s doing a good job,” Van Dijk noted.

Van Dijk even acknowledged some similarities between himself and Saliba, although he admitted that Saliba has surpassed his own abilities at the same age. Van Dijk added,

“Yeah [he reminds me of myself], maybe. I think, if I’m honest, when I was that age, I was nowhere near where he was today. Obviously, that’s the beauty of football as well. I like to watch other defenders and pick up so many stuff from them. There are so many good ballplayers and center-halves.”

This admiration from Van Dijk is a huge endorsement for Saliba, who has established himself as a world-class defender through his hard work, tactical intelligence, and natural ability. As much as Saliba is committed to Arsenal, despite interest from Real Madrid, continued progress and consistent team success may be essential to keeping a player of his calibre at the club long-term. Winning trophies could be pivotal in ensuring that Saliba remains a part of Arsenal’s future, as players of his quality often aspire to reach the very top, both individually and with their teams.

