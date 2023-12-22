Van Dijk admits he has “massive respect” for Arsenal ahead of “tough game” at Anfield

As the weekend approaches, every football fan is focused on the Liverpool vs. Arsenal match, the biggest fixture before Christmas.

The Reds’ captain Virgil Van Dijk has staked his claims on the top-of-the-table clash ahead of that encounter. The Dutch international is excited about the opportunity to face this resurgent Arsenal side.

Both being in the title race, as everything indicates, that is a game that might have significant implications in the title race.

Van Dijk anticipates the match to be a close one and knows that beating Arsenal will be difficult, but like any Gunner wishes they win, he wishes that. He said, via Liverpoolfc.com, “Definitely [Saturday is a massive game.

“A very tough game ahead of us; Arsenal are in very good shape. Obviously, it’s going to be a big one, and one that I’m definitely looking forward to.

“They are very good; they are a very good team in every aspect. I think they are very good, and we have to be very good as well at the weekend to win the game. But I love to look at my own team, and I love to look at what we can bring to the table. And we have a lot to do as well, and we can make it very difficult for them too.

“I’ve got massive respect for them. But I want to win the game, and we’ll do everything in our power and my power to do so.”

Even at their best last season, and with Liverpool at their lowest, Arsenal ended up leaving Anfield with only a draw. This weekend, they can accept nothing less than a win, since a victory will offer them the pleasure of setting the pace in the title race, with the belief that next year, new signings can assist them in maintaining the title charge.

Sam P