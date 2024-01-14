Van Dijk names Arsenal favourite as his toughest ever opponent

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has identified former Arsenal player Olivier Giroud as his toughest opponent.

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the world’s best defenders since joining Liverpool, and few attackers have managed to outperform him. Strikers often express apprehension when facing him, acknowledging his ability to thwart almost anyone.

Van Dijk’s exceptional skill in reading the game enables him to make the right tackles consistently. Despite this, he admits to having struggled to deal with Giroud, recognising the French striker as a particularly challenging adversary.

He tells L’Equipe:

‘I always felt like I got him, but somehow, he always managed to score. Whether it was for Arsenal, Chelsea or France, he always scored.

‘I said to him when we won the league, we won 5-3 [against Chelsea] we were 3-0 up or something and he scored a scrappy goal, I think it was against the crossbar and fell down, scrappy goal, I said to him: ‘You scored again?!’

Just Arsenal Opinion

VVD knows a good striker when he sees one, and Giroud probably did not get enough credit for how good he was on our books.

The Frenchman is still doing well on the books of AC Milan in the Italian top flight.

