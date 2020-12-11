Van Persie mocks Arsenal for trying to use their financial health to convince him to stay

Robin van Persie has revealed that Arsenal tried to convince him to stay at the club by showing him their balance sheet which showed that they were very healthy financially.

However, it backfired because the Dutchman didn’t care how rich the club was, he just wanted to win titles which prompted him to join Manchester United.

Van Persie was at Arsenal for 8 years, but he won just the FA Cup and the Dutchman wanted the club to become more competitive before he would continue his stay with them.

In a bid to convince him to stay, the club showed him their balance sheet, which showed that they were making good money, but van Persie wasn’t impressed.

He told dutch presenter Kaj Gorgels on his official YouTube channel that he didn’t care how much money they were making, all he wanted was to win the Premier League.

He said: ‘At Arsenal, I didn’t feel like we were on the level to compete.

‘One day, The chairman of Arsenal showed me how healthy the club was by showing me their positive numbers.

‘I told him: “I don’t give a s*** about these numbers, I want to lift the Premier League trophy.”

Arsenal hasn’t won the Premier League since 2004, but the Gunners have splashed the cash in the transfer window recently.