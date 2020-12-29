Van Persie names two Arsenal legends among the best players he has played with

Robin van Persie spent the better part of his career at Arsenal before he left them to join Manchester United.

He is one of the most famous players to have played for both teams as well as the Holland national team.

He left the Premier League in 2015 and had a stint at Fenerbahçe and Feyenoord before he hung up his boots.

He has been privileged to share the football pitch with some of the best players in the world and was recently asked to name the most talented player he has played with.

Having spent eight years at Arsenal he was part of some of the best squads Arsenal had under the management of Arsene Wenger and he has named two ex-Gunners as part of the talented players that he has played with.

He was speaking to BBC recently, and he was asked to pick his most talented teammate, he said via Sun Sports: “So difficult to name one.

“I would go for Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy.”

Henry remains one of the highest goalscorers that the Premier League has ever seen while Bergkamp was one of the most skilful players on the planet.