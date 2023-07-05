Van Persie names two Gunners among his six best teammates

Former Arsenal player Robin van Persie has reflected on his playing career and highlighted two of his ex-Arsenal teammates as the best players he has had the opportunity to play with.

Van Persie enjoyed the majority of his career at Arsenal but strained his relationship with the club’s fans when he made a move to Manchester United in the latter stages of his playing days.

During his time at Arsenal, the striker was a member of some exceptional teams and had the privilege of sharing the dressing room with renowned players such as Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

Similarly, at Manchester United, Van Persie had the opportunity to play alongside a host of incredible talents.

The Dutchman said via The Sun:

“I would go for Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Van Persie had a good time on our books before he spoilt his reputation with that infamous move to United.

However, some fans would still consider him good enough to be their hero, despite the manner in which he left the club.

He did win the Premier League at United and would feel justified, but if he had stayed at Arsenal, he could have been accorded a more prominent legendary status by the club’s faithful.

