Van Persie picks two Arsenal men among his most talented teammates

Robin van Persie left Arsenal under a cloud after he forced through a move to Manchester United.

But the Dutchman remains one of the best strikers that the club has ever had and did serve them well with his wand of a left foot.

Having turned out for two of England’s biggest teams, he would have shared the dressing room and pitch with some top talents.

He was recently asked to name the most talented player that he has played with and he named two former Arsenal players.

Even though he spent the most time of his career with the Gunners, most of the players he selected were from Manchester United.

In a list of six stars, he selected four ex-United men.

He admitted that it was tough to pick one considering the calibre of players he starred with, before naming Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry among others.

He told BBC Sport via Sun Sports: “So difficult to name one.

“I would go for Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy.”

Henry and Bergkamp were truly pure talents who gave Arsenal fans memories that some of them would never forget all their lives.