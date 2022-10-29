Van Persie sends a message to Arsenal over transfer target

Robin van Persie is a fan of Arsenal target Cody Gakpo and the former Gunner has revealed why he admires his fellow Dutchman.

Gakpo has been in fine form in the last two seasons and nearly left PSV at the start of this campaign.

However, he remained at the club and continues to deliver top-notch performances under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

He was close to joining Leeds United in the summer, but he could now join a bigger club like the Gunners.

For Arsenal fans who do not know what the winger brings to a team, an impressed Van Persie has listed them.

“He is a good player,” Van Persie told BT Sport via Mirror Football.

“He always finds a way in most games to have an influence, in terms of making an assist or a goal, he’s always dangerous.

“He is not really an out-and-out striker. He can play as a No.10, he can play on the wing, or as a false striker, he can play in those four positions in front. He has a good physique, he is strong, fast, he can dribble. He is an all-round player.”

Gakpo is clearly a top talent and has proven it this season in the Europa League for everyone to see.

The attacker is still just 23 and that makes him an ideal target for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are rebuilding with players under 25 and Gakpo will help them continue with that plan.

