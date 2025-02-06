‘VAR already taking away the celebrations and now this!” Ian Wright slams decision to punish celebrations

After Myles Lewis-Skelly copied Erling Haaland’s celebration in Arsenal’s 5-1 win against Manchester City at the weekend, suggestions began to surface that the Premier League may soon crack down on celebrations that mock opponents.

This latest development has further fueled the belief among Arsenal fans that the authorities are targeting their club for reasons that remain unclear.

The Gunners earned a massive victory against the defending champions, and everyone knows how significant this result was. Beating Manchester City 5-1 under Pep Guardiola is a rare achievement, and Arsenal celebrated each goal with the kind of enthusiasm typically reserved for winning a major trophy.

However, there have been mixed reactions to the calls for the Premier League to implement restrictions on celebrations. Ian Wright has joined the debate, expressing his views on social media. He posted a video of himself celebrating a goal for West Ham on X, captioning it:

“They would be calling for me to be locked up!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 VAR already taking away the celebrations and now this! Kmt.”

Wright’s post highlights the growing frustration among many fans and pundits, who feel that these new suggestions are part of a broader pattern of the authorities targeting Arsenal. Some believe that the club is facing undue scrutiny, and it seems that there are growing frustrations with what some see as an attempt to suppress the team’s celebrations and enthusiasm.

It would be difficult to formulate a rule that would effectively cover such situations and ensure its enforcement. However, the calls for restrictions on celebrations come at a time when many Arsenal supporters feel they are facing constant challenges from the authorities. With VAR already making it harder for players to express their joy, the idea of further cracking down on celebrations feels like another blow to the club’s freedom to celebrate their success.

Arsenal fans may be left asking: can we just get a break from the authorities?