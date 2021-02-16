VAR Decisions tables – More proof of refs Anti-Arsenal bias?

There have been oodles of discussions about whether the referees and PGMOL have an obvious bias against Arsenal, as yet again Arsenal had yet another penalty decision for Bukayo Saka overturned by VAR at the weekend.

Arsenal have had SIX Var revisions given against us these season, and guess how many in our favour? ONE! (And that was a disallowed goal for Aston Villa in a game we lost 3-0 anyway!)

Here is the tweet of the table compiled by ESPN…

No PL ‘Big Six’ side has had more VAR decisions overturned in their favour than Man United this season. pic.twitter.com/A4rBLtpU9i — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 15, 2021

And if you look at the table for the net figures (Decisions for minus Decisions against) Only Liverpool have more!

VAR decisions overturned (NET SCORE)

Chelsea +3 Everton +3 Brighton & Hove Albion +2 Burnley +2 Leeds +2 Manchester City +1 Newcastle +1 Sheffield United +1 Southampton +1 Aston Villa 0 Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 0 Leicester City 0 Manchester United 0 West Ham 0 Wolves -1 Tottenham Hotspur -2 Arsenal -4 West Brom -4 Liverpool -5

(Courtesy of DailyCannon)

Now I know a lot of people will say that “things get evened out over the season”, but don’t you think it is a bit worrying that Arsenal get so many decisions decided agains us? Not to even mention the ones that don’t even go to VAR….

Whay do YOU think these figures are telling us?