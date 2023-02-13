VAR did not make an important check for Brentford goal

Arsenal can feel robbed of two points after their 1-1 draw against Brentford as a new revelation emerges that VAR did not draw a line to check for offside in the build-up to the Bees’ equaliser.
Arsenal was made to work hard in the fixture before Leandro Trossard eventually opened the scoring for them in the second half, but they were pegged back by an Ivan Toney goal shortly afterwards.
Neither club could score again, but videos show that Brentford’s goal shouldn’t have stood in the first place.
The BBC reports that the VAR failed to draw a line, which could have picked out an offside in the build-up.
It is a huge mistake which justifies Mikel Arteta’s protest that the goal should not have stood.
This is very hard to take and shows how VAR decisions could cost us valuable points and even the league title.
The officials who handle the technology cannot be making mistakes like this, considering their role’s importance.
We already have too many inconsistent VAR decisions to deal with incorrect offside calls or goals.
But we must move on from this and try to kill off opponents in our next games.
You can guarantee them 2 points will cost us at the end of the season, shocking decision.
Radical changes are required to maintain the integrity of the sport
The poor officiating is spiraling out of control like a runaway train.
We must arrest the problem by investigate, dismiss or purge the officials.
We should hire or import officials from overseas while we train and offer refresher courses for existing referees.
This offside decision on Saturday, is one of the most blatant errors have seen in modern time.
Frank Lampard is right even his three year old daughter could get this one right.
I think the only team to take points off us this season fairly (without poor officiating) is Everton. 9 points lost already due to dubious calls.
7 points actually
Yep, that’s what I make it.
2 in the Brentford game
2 in the Newcastle game
3 in the Man Utd away game
We might not have won the first and last, but the Newc penalty incident was so late on it would’ve been a winner (might not have scored the pen of course!).
The other team who legitimately took points from us is Leeds away. They played well that day.
We beat Leeds 1 0.
Can’t worry about it now. The goal should have been ruled out – but wasn’t plus there was no guarantee that we would have won anyway.
This, and other awful mistakes over the weekend could have serious consequences for our title hopes and for Brighton who are chasing a European spot. Potter has been given the thumbs up by Chelsea but under RA his position may have been terminated. It shocks me that even with all the technology available that a few inadequate officials cocked it up.
Come Wednesday it will have to be a case of Arsenal from Arteta down giving City a metaphorical bloody nose
Agree that VAR should have found the offside in the review but what do linesmen do these days. Norgaard was clearly offside when the ball was headed to him so why didn’t the linesman flag it. Do they leave it all for VAR now?