VAR did not make an important check for Brentford goal

Arsenal can feel robbed of two points after their 1-1 draw against Brentford as a new revelation emerges that VAR did not draw a line to check for offside in the build-up to the Bees’ equaliser.

Arsenal was made to work hard in the fixture before Leandro Trossard eventually opened the scoring for them in the second half, but they were pegged back by an Ivan Toney goal shortly afterwards.

Neither club could score again, but videos show that Brentford’s goal shouldn’t have stood in the first place.

The BBC reports that the VAR failed to draw a line, which could have picked out an offside in the build-up.

It is a huge mistake which justifies Mikel Arteta’s protest that the goal should not have stood.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is very hard to take and shows how VAR decisions could cost us valuable points and even the league title.

The officials who handle the technology cannot be making mistakes like this, considering their role’s importance.

We already have too many inconsistent VAR decisions to deal with incorrect offside calls or goals.

But we must move on from this and try to kill off opponents in our next games.

