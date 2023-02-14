VAR has been against Arsenal every time we dropped points this season

Arsenal has dropped points in five league matches this season and it could have been more positive outcomes if VAR was not involved.
Mikel Arteta’s side became victims of the technology again the weekend when Ivan Toney’s goal was incorrectly allowed to stand to earn Brentford a 1-1 draw against the Gunners.
A report on The Sun has now detailed how the Gunners have suffered from VAR decisions in every game they have not won.
In the draw against Newcastle United, VAR failed to give the Gunners a penalty when Gabriel Magalhaes was clearly fouled by Dan Burn.
Duje Caleta-Car dragged Gabriel Jesus back in our game against Southampton, which was a clear penalty, but it wasn’t given and the game ended 1-1.
VAR deemed Martin Odegaard to have fouled Christian Eriksen in the build-up to our disallowed goal against Manchester United and we lost that game.
Neal Maupay fouled Gabriel Magalhaes in the Everton box in our 1-0 loss to the Toffees, but VAR never gave the foul.
This hasn’t been a good season for us regarding VAR decisions, but we must start playing to win, even if the technology goes against us by scoring more goals.
I wonder if city are saying the same thing?
The equaliser United scored against them, eventually saw 3 points dropped and that would see them above us in the league.
It has always been said that refereeing decisions balance themselves out over a season and I wonder why the article doesn’t PRAISE var for reviewing and correctly allowing our third goal against united, as that was given BECAUSE of var being used correctly?
Bad headline – VAR didn’t do that, the officials did.
I actually listed these here the other day and someone added in the Southampton one. Perhaps the Sun should be giving credit to JA, not the other way round? 😉
The stats all add to the conspiracy theory – that there’s some individuals who are less neutral that officials need to be.
When you also note that it’s the same people finding against Arsenal, it does nothing to make these ideas go away.
What VAR is doing is showing up the problem and leaving them nowhere to hide. No more “Perhaps the ref was unsighted”, now they have no excuses – because of VAR.
If there is bias (conscious or unconscious) or even corruption… at least now we’re in a position to see it. Only then can we do something about it.
Perfect response!!
Even Brighton’s third goal vs Arsenal was better than the one allowed for Brenford’s game against Arsenal.