VAR has been against Arsenal every time we dropped points this season

Arsenal has dropped points in five league matches this season and it could have been more positive outcomes if VAR was not involved.

Mikel Arteta’s side became victims of the technology again the weekend when Ivan Toney’s goal was incorrectly allowed to stand to earn Brentford a 1-1 draw against the Gunners.

A report on The Sun has now detailed how the Gunners have suffered from VAR decisions in every game they have not won.

In the draw against Newcastle United, VAR failed to give the Gunners a penalty when Gabriel Magalhaes was clearly fouled by Dan Burn.

Duje Caleta-Car dragged Gabriel Jesus back in our game against Southampton, which was a clear penalty, but it wasn’t given and the game ended 1-1.

VAR deemed Martin Odegaard to have fouled Christian Eriksen in the build-up to our disallowed goal against Manchester United and we lost that game.

Neal Maupay fouled Gabriel Magalhaes in the Everton box in our 1-0 loss to the Toffees, but VAR never gave the foul.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This hasn’t been a good season for us regarding VAR decisions, but we must start playing to win, even if the technology goes against us by scoring more goals.

