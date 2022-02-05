VAR is one reason Arsenal is outside the top four

Arsenal is bidding to end this season inside the top four so they can play Champions League football for the first time in over four years.

They have spent a number of weeks inside that spot, but the battle for a place in it is very tough.

Only the first two spots currently being held by Manchester City and Liverpool seem to be certain.

Other positions in the top four remain up for grabs and the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham are in the running.

Arsenal is currently 6th on the league table, but a Premier League table without the use of VAR would have seen the Gunners in a better position.

ESPN computed the standings when VAR decisions are excluded and Arsenal currently sits 4th on the league table.

But the technology will continue to be in use in the second half of this season and that probably means more bad news for the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a fine run in the Premier League considering the competition for a place in the top four.

However, this second half of the campaign will separate the men from the boys.

Mikel Arteta is backing his current group to help him achieve success and we have no choice but to show them as much support as they need to reach their goals.