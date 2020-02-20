VAR Premier League table is revealed – where would Arsenal be without VAR?

VAR has caused all kinds of controversy in its maiden season in the Premier League.

The technology that was supposed to help the Premier League and cut out injustice seems to have left football fans and clubs frustrated even more than when they played without it.

Liverpool currently leads the Premier League table by 22 points and the Reds have been accused of enjoying some questionable decisions because of the technology.

However, the truth is almost every team has been at the wrong end of VAR this season and recently the Premier League table was recomputed without the VAR decisions that have been made.

Arsenal has struggled this season, the Gunners have had to fire two managers already before settling for Mikel Arteta.

They are currently tenth on the league table, but they could have been slightly better off if VAR hasn’t been implemented in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently on 34 four points, however, when VAR is removed, they would have three more points which would move them to ninth on the league table, and just four points would separate them from the top five.

The table was computed by Talksport, they factored in key decisions that VAR has made that changed the cause of different games to arrive at the No VAR table.

This is the table as Talksport calculations see it

1. Liverpool: 72 points (Actual position = 1)

Points difference: -4

2. Man City: 57 points (Actual position = 2)

Points difference: +3

3. Leicester: 45 points (Actual position = 3)

Points difference -5

4. Chelsea: 44 points (Actual position = 4)

Points difference +3

5. Wolves: 41 points (Actual position = 8)

Points difference +5

6. Everton: 39 points (Actual position = 9)

Points difference +3

7. Sheffield United: 38 points (Actual position = 6)

Points difference -1

8. Tottenham: 37 points (Actual position = 5)

Points difference -3

9. Arsenal: 37 points (Actual position = 10)

Points difference +3

10. Burnley: 35 points (Actual position = 11)

Points difference +1

11. Manchester United: 34 points (Actual position = 7)

Points difference -4

12. Newcastle: 31 points (Actual position = 13)

Points difference 0

13. West Ham: 30 points (Actual position = 18)

Points difference +6

14. Crystal Palace: 29 points (Actual position = 14)

Points difference -1

15. Aston Villa: 26 points (Actual position = 17)

Points difference +1

16. Southampton: 26 points (Actual position = 12)

Points difference -5

17. Watford: 24 points (Actual position = 19)

Points difference 0

18. Norwich: 24 points (Actual position = 20)

Points difference +6

19. Bournemouth: 23 points (Actual position = 16)

Points difference -3

20. Brighton: 20 points (Actual position = 15)

Points difference: -7