“VAR was right.” Arteta admits sending off Vieira was the right call

Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that the referee made the correct decision to send off Fabio Vieira during the match against Burnley yesterday.

The midfielder was substituted in the second half and received a red card shortly after coming on due to a high-foot challenge. While the action was not deemed malicious and did not result in an injury to the opposing player, there was potential for serious harm had he made solid contact.

Despite the incident not influencing the game’s outcome, the referee deemed it worthy of a red card, instructing the midfielder to return to the dressing room.

Arteta has agreed with the decision, recognising that it was the right call under the circumstances.

After the game, the Arsenal gaffer said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘With the red card yes, thank you for asking me, VAR was right.

‘The referee was right. Really good decision.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has been in the news for criticising VAR for much of the last few weeks, and critics would have been expecting him to question the decision.

But he did the right thing, and for once, the spotlight will be away from him and the team for the next few weeks.

