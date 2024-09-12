Veltman finally breaks his silence on that controversial Rice red card

Joel Veltman has broken his silence regarding Declan Rice’s red card against Brighton before the international break.

The Arsenal midfielder will miss their upcoming game against Tottenham due to that sending off, with many attributing the decision to Veltman’s involvement in the incident.

Veltman has faced criticism from pundits, fans, and neutrals, who believe he played a key role in Rice receiving his second yellow card.

While Veltman’s wife responded to the backlash after the match, the player himself had remained silent until now.

As Premier League football resumes following the international break, Veltman has finally spoken out about the incident.

He said, as quoted by 90Mins:

“The only thing I can say is that I didn’t want to kick him. It’s just he kicked it away, I kicked him. I find it quite harsh as well. If you see my reaction, you can look back, I was not going to the referee to get him a second yellow, I was going to him ‘Why did you kick it? I’m sorry I kicked you’.

“I think he gave an amazing comment. I think that’s what personally surprised me about him, how he commented in the media after.”

We need to move past this controversy now and focus on preparing well for our game against Tottenham this weekend.

Rice could have been injured even if he had not been suspended, so we must prepare to win regardless.

