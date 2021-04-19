Venkatesham expected to brief Arsenal stars in European Super League plans today

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is expected to explain the club’s decision to join the European Super League to the players today, reports the Standard.

The Gunners are one of the teams who have decided to be the founding members of the competition that replaces the Champions League.

The participating clubs face an uncertain future in the Premier League and other domestic competitions.

UEFA has also warned players that participating in the competition will affect their chances of playing international football.

The decision to form the new competition appears to be without the agreement of the players for the participating teams and the clubs will need to get their message across to them now.

The Gunners will train ahead of their game against Everton later in the week and the players expect a visit from Venkatesham, who will brief them on the situation today.

He will also be open to answering all the questions and concerns that they have about the threats from FIFA, UEFA and other bodies.

With the other football bodies fighting hard to make sure this new competition fails, it will be interesting to see how Arsenal players react to the news.