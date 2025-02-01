With no transfers in so far in January, it’s obvious why most Arsenal fans will be sat at home with their heads in their hands and feeling a little downcast.

Especially when title rivals are spending money like it’s going out of fashion.

However, sometimes it’s worth taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture.

Ask yourselves… would you really want the club to be conducting their business in the same way that the likes of Chelsea and Man City, for example, are doing?

You can’t just buy a player for the sake of it.

It doesn’t matter how hard the hordes are screaming, sometimes a longer-term view needs to be considered.

Perhaps that’s why there hasn’t been too much hand-wringing at the club after the news that they were going to miss out on Sverre Nypan in the current transfer window.

David Ornstein of The Athletic (subscription required) broke the news that the player is expected to stay at Rosenborg until the end of the season.

That’s despite it being reported that Arsenal were in advanced discussions with the youngster and his representatives.

On this occasion, waiting a few more months might not necessarily be the worst course of action.

Nypan, who isn’t 19 until December, will therefore have another six months to develop at Rosenborg before a likely move to North London in the summer.

He won’t have had to deal with the rigours and pressure of a potential title chase and would have the majority of the summer in which to understand what’s required of him by Mikel Arteta before easing himself into the first-team picture.

Such a versatile talent – he’s played as a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder and as a centre-forward – is surely worth waiting for.