Versatile 21-year-old Girona star admits he likes “Arsenal a lot”

Arsenal is one of the world’s biggest clubs, and many players consider them their dream team. These players would jump at the chance to join when the opportunity arises, although they rarely speak openly about their desire to move to the Emirates.

One of the latest to express admiration for the Gunners is Girona star Arnau Martínez. The 21-year-old defender is highly rated at his club and has caught the attention of several top European sides, though Arsenal has not been closely tracking him yet.

The Gunners have other targets in mind, but with Martínez set to face them in the Champions League this season, he recently revealed in an interview that he is fond of the club.

He said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“Yes, I like Arsenal a lot and, in addition, they have a similar style to ours.

“They are a great team and receiving them at Montilivi with the Champions League anthem will be very special.

“We know that last year we had a historic season for the club, but this year is another season, and it could turn out better or worse, depending on how the team is doing. I think we don’t have to compare and, as the word says, it’s past.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Several players dream of playing for us, but they have to catch our attention with their on-field performances.

