Versatile Arsenal star ready to quit club this summer

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is supposedly ready to quit from Arsenal this summer.

The 23 year-old has struggled to earn a regular role in North London after breaking into the first-team squad in the 2017-18 campaign.

AMN did enjoy a strong end to last season with Mikel Arteta regularly employing him at left-back including in the FA Cup final, but he eventually left the club to join West Bromwich Albion on loan in January after limited minutes.

This loan was about more than just playing time however, as he requested the opportunity to play in midfield instead, and that wish was granted by West Brom.

AMN has just one assist to his name so far from midfield, but was even allowed to play as the AM in his most recent start against Crystal Palace.

Sam Allardyce clearly has no issue playing him in his preferred roles, while Arteta has seemed reluctant, and it remains to be seen whether it is his playing role which has convinced him that his future should lie elsewhere.

The Telegraph claims that Wolves, Leicester City and Southampton all hold interest in his signature in what they are claiming as an ‘exclusive’.

With two years remaining on his contract, we will be under no obligation to part ways however, and will be able to request a fair fee for his signature.

Should AMN have been given more chances in midfield at Arsenal?

Patrick