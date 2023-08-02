Versatility is the key as Arsenal aim for greatness – Now it’s time to trim the squad

Versatility is key by Vuyo Mataka

Arsenal signing versatile players make the team more unpredictable..

With the season opener being weeks away, excitement for the new season is starting to build, and fans are enthusiastic about what is to come in the new season. With the new signings coming in early, Arteta has been able to experiment with the line-ups and the style of play. Looking at the squad, there are a lot of players capable of playing multiple positions. With these players being of high quality it allows for rotation of players without loss of quality. It also allows the manager to change the style of play, making the team more unpredictable.

Last season the team was strong, however with the line-up being unchanged most of the season, it led to the team being more predictable, easier to stifle and overtax players. Keeping players fit is vital, the season is long and injuries happen at any time.

The management were determined to correct that this season. The squad is solid throughout, some areas more than others. With Timber coming in, it is possible to invert from the right hand side. Declan Rice offering competition to Partey for the pivot, or having cameos at the offensive eight position. Havertz being a misunderstood talent has the possibility to re-establish himself in a new position.

The likes of Trossard, Kiwior, Tomiyasu and others being options at other positions, it gives the manager endless possibilities with how the team could line up.

The squad is strong but as the manager has said, the size of the squad is unsustainable. Players may have to be moved on, either on loan or permanent moves. There are players the fans see as surplus to requirements. The squad is set up now where minutes are not guaranteed for anyone.

The objective is clear for the club, a title charge and good runs in domestic and European competitions. A new season, new outlook and silverware to be won. This is the season for greatness.

Vuyo Mataka

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…