Versus Barcelona Femení: trust us, we know what we need to do, Leah Williamson assures Gooners

With just days to go, Arsenal Women are preparing for one of the most significant matches in their history, the UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

After a determined and spirited run in the competition, the Gunners booked a final spot against Barcelona Femení. They will now renew their rivalry with the Spanish giants at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Saturday, 24 May, at 5 pm UK time.

Looking at their recent head-to-head record, Barcelona have been a difficult opponent for Arsenal. The Gunners have lost their last three encounters against the Catalan side and have won just once in five meetings, suffering defeat on four occasions.

Barcelona are not a team Arsenal Women can afford to take lightly. To stand a chance, the squad must deliver their very best performance on the biggest stage.

Williamson backs Arsenal’s belief and structure

Can we trust this Arsenal side to rise to the occasion against Barcelona Femení? Leah Williamson believes we can.

The England international has witnessed a clear shift in mentality since Renée Slegers took over as head coach. She believes the squad is now more determined, passionate and accountable than ever before. According to Williamson, every Arsenal player who wears the badge understands the expectations and is fully committed to the club’s vision.

As cited by UEFA.com, Williamson said:

“One of our greatest strengths since Renée [Slegers] took over is the empowerment, shared responsibility, and accountability within the team. We are very self-aware; we know what we need to do as individuals across the board. And I am talking from players to background staff — everybody pulls their weight, which I think is really important.

“I think that is why we are in a Champions League final. We have the attributes, we deserve to be here. Our performances have been incredible to get us to this stage.”

A chance to make history in Lisbon

Williamson’s belief in the squad is evident, and as the final approaches, Arsenal Women stand on the verge of writing a new chapter in their storied history.

Off the pitch, the club is already regarded as one of Europe’s most well-structured women’s football institutions. Now, they have the opportunity to back that reputation with silverware.

Defeating a dominant Barcelona side — who have reached the last five UEFA Women’s Champions League finals — would be the ultimate way to confirm their place at the top table, not only in Europe but on the world stage.

Are you getting excited Gooners?

Michelle M

