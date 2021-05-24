‘Very beautiful’ – Partey hails his first Emirates experience with fans

Thomas Partey relished his first ever match in front of the Emirates crowd, enjoying Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Brighton.

The Ghanaian midfielder was amongst our better performers on the day, while there was little to be disappointed about from our play on the whole.

The day wasn’t perfect with our rivals coming back to win elsewhere to deny us European football as well as spoiling our St Totteringhams Day celebrations, but the players most definitely did all they could on the day.

Partey moved to praise the fans who had arrived to cheer on the team at the Emirates, describing their support as ‘very beautiful’.

“I think we had their support today which was very beautiful,” Partey said after the final whistle(via Arsenal.com). “We were encouraged and we were down they supported us, they pushed us up and at the end this is what we need. We are very grateful.

“We had a good game and everybody gave their best, and at the end it’s part of the game, we have to keep working hard, we have to prepared, we have to end well and we did well, so we have to be prepared for the next season.

“[Missing out on Europe] is disappointing, but now we have the opportunity to come back next season and fight for everything we can.”

Arsenal finished the season in style, winning our last five Premier League matches, and the performance when we could finally welcome them back into stadiums should definitely give us hope that things are definitely improving.

Would we have missed out on Europe if we had our fanbase cheering us on throughout? I think not…

Patrick