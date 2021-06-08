Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

‘Very close’ – Xhaka’s Roma move days from completion

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka‘s move to AS Roma this summer looks all-but done according to a spokesman of the Italian side.

The Swiss international has enjoyed a mixed time in North London, earning his way up to club captain, before a major fallout with the fans, and is currently a player who splits opinions.

He was recently named in the CIES Premier League Team of the Season, and has come in for praise from the one and only Jose Mourinho, and it is he who looks set to become his next manager.

A Roma spokesperson claimed that a deal is ‘steps away’, and that they are hoping that this is all wrapped up before the weekend, when the European Championships will begin.

I’m assuming that this will be a straight-cash sale, as opposed to any swap deals which were rumoured, and it will certainly be interesting to see which player is signed in his place.

We are currently linked with the likes of Yves Bissouma and Ruben Neves, while Joe Willock will also be hoping to stake a claim for regular minutes after an impressive loan spell in Newcastle.

If Xhaka does leave, do we expect one or two senior players to be added to the midfield this summer?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Granit Xhaka

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. 03 gooner says:
    June 8, 2021 at 10:00 pm

    Hallelujah! Now go and get neves and lokonga I would have said bissouma but him going to the African nations Cup alongside party and elneny would be a problem for us.

    Reply
  2. Phenom says:
    June 8, 2021 at 10:38 pm

    It’s good MA and Edu see what we see. They know who the deadwwods are. All the underperformers will surely depart and make way for new ones.

    Reply
  3. gerry burke says:
    June 8, 2021 at 11:09 pm

    thank the old gods,and, the new !!!.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs