“Very dangerous situations” One Arsenal star is impressing Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Martinelli has found form at a crucial point in the season, much to the delight of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. The Brazilian forward endured a difficult first half of the campaign, facing frequent criticism for underwhelming performances. However, in recent weeks, he has begun to rediscover his best football, emerging as a key figure in Arsenal’s push for a strong finish both in the Premier League and in Europe.

Martinelli’s resurgence could not have come at a better time. With the Gunners in the business end of the season, every member of the squad is expected to raise their performance levels, and the 23-year-old is doing just that. His dynamic style of play, willingness to take on defenders, and eye for goal have made him a constant threat to opposition backlines once again.

His performance in the 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town was a clear indication of his growing influence. Martinelli caused problems throughout the match, showcasing his pace, agility, and direct attacking instincts. With Arsenal needing to win to maintain pressure at the top of the table, the Brazilian’s contribution was both timely and vital.

Arteta has been full of praise for Martinelli’s attitude and recent displays. Speaking to Arsenal Media, the manager said:

“That’s great – I think he’s in very good form at the moment, full of confidence, looks really sharp as well and he’s arriving in very dangerous situations with very good timing which is good to see.”

Arteta’s comments underline the importance of Martinelli’s revival, particularly as Arsenal aim to maintain momentum across all competitions. With Champions League fixtures approaching and the league title race still mathematically open, the Gunners will rely heavily on their key attacking players.

Martinelli’s energy and determination can be infectious, and if he maintains this level of performance, he could play a decisive role in Arsenal’s end-of-season objectives. For the club and supporters alike, his return to form is a welcome boost at exactly the right moment.