‘Very difficult’ – Arsenal insider not expecting reported deal to come through

Charles Watts has poured cold water on reports linking Arsenal with a deal to sign Mykhalo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, claiming that his current club are valuing him too highly.

The Gunners are actively working to strengthen their squad as they look to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table, and a forward is believed to be high on their agenda.

While we are being linked with the likes of Joao Felix among others, it is Mudryk who we appear to have moved for first, but we are yet to find an agreement with the Ukrainian giants.

Watts believes that their valuation is over the top, and that the deal is likely to fall through if they are to hold onto their current stance.

“I’d be stunned,” Watts told his YouTube followers. “This is just me talking obviously, sort of looking at it on paper, and he’s not played that much senior football, he’s never played out of Ukraine,” he stated.

“That’s not dissing Ukrainian football at all, it’s just a fact. He’s not played in one of the top leagues.

“Obviously he’s done well in the Champions League this season, which has done a lot for his value. Still, I mean can you really be demanding 100 million? It’s very, very difficult if that’s seriously what they are only going to sell for.”

It is hard to disagree with Watts, but if he really does have the potential to be one of the best players in world football, then maybe the fee isn’t all that bad. I guess this boils down to whether you believe the hype or not, and our scouts clearly see something there.

