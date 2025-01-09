“Very difficult to score” Ian Wright sends a message to the Arsenal board

Ian Wright has called on the Arsenal board to back Mikel Arteta in the current transfer window if they are serious about securing the Premier League title. Arsenal has been in the title race for most of the season but faces a significant challenge from Liverpool, who are leading the pack. To have a strong second half of the campaign, Wright believes the Gunners need reinforcements now.

Wright, who has consistently supported Arteta’s project, emphasised the urgency of strengthening the squad. He stressed that the manager needs additional support if Arsenal is to maintain their push for the title and avoid falling behind. Speaking to Independent Sport, Wright urged the club to act decisively in January:

“You’ve got to look at the board now. I don’t know what you do, but you’ve got to try and do something. He [Arteta] needs help. I know it’s very difficult in this January window, but he needs something else because if it’s going to carry on like this, it’s going to be very difficult to score. We’re not scoring with the corners, we’re not scoring with the chances we’re making, something needs to change. Something needs to happen.”

Arsenal’s title challenge has been built on strong performances in the first half of the season, but recent results have highlighted the need for more depth in the squad. Injuries, fatigue, and a lack of cutting edge in attack have exposed vulnerabilities that could derail their campaign if not addressed.

Wright’s plea underscores the importance of acting now to strengthen key areas of the team. The January transfer window presents an opportunity to bring in players who can make an immediate impact and ensure Arsenal remains competitive in the title race.

If the board fails to provide the necessary support, Arsenal could struggle to maintain their momentum, potentially dropping further down the table. As Wright suggests, ignoring the need for reinforcements could see the Gunners finish as low as fourth in what has been an intensely competitive title race.