‘Very disappointed’ Renée Slegers left to rue more dropped points in the WSL

Arsenal Women made the trip to face Manchester City on Saturday but came away empty-handed after a frustrating defeat. The team had drawn their two previous WSL games against Manchester United and Aston Villa heading into the encounter. However, their winless run was extended after they lost an entertaining clash to City.

After trading goals up to the 83rd minute, when Chloe Kelly scored the Arsenal equaliser, second-half substitute Iman Beney struck just five minutes later to seal a 3-2 victory for the hosts and condemn the Gunners to their first loss of the new campaign. Against Aston Villa last weekend, they failed to hold on to their lead, but against City, Arsenal Women did not lead at any point.

Slegers rues momentum shifts

Speaking after the game, Renée Slegers admitted her disappointment at the result, telling reporters: “We’re very disappointed, I think it is two top teams going against each other, so you are prepared that momentum will shift. We are disappointed, conceding three goals. I think the two goals that we score today are high-quality goals. It is about those momentum shifts. When we have momentum, capitalise, be ruthless and protect yourself really well for when the momentum shifts again. And I think that is definitely something we will look at and that we want to do better. But heads up looking forward to Lyon because that game is on Tuesday already.”

Arsenal’s title challenge faltering early

The Gunners now sit five points adrift of perennial champions Chelsea at the top of the WSL table. They began the campaign strongly, but five games in, a tally of eight points suggests they are not yet showing the form of genuine title contenders.

Next up, the team have the perfect opportunity to bounce back as they host OL Lyon in their opening game of the Women’s Champions League on Tuesday night.

