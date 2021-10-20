“Very disappointing again” Wright slams Arsenal man for another poor performance

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, has expressed his disappointment at the performance of Nicolas Pepe in the match against Crystal Palace.

Pepe was a surprise starter as Mikel Arteta attempted to get the best of a well-drilled Palace side.

However, the Ivorian didn’t give his manager enough reason to start him in another match after his terrible show.

Like most Arsenal fans, Wright expected more from him and other Arsenal stars, but he was left disappointed as Palace pocketed a number of the players and limited the damage they could do in the game.

Wright says Palace effectively shut out the likes of Kieran Tierney and they forced Pepe to put in yet another poor performance as he continues to struggle to justify being the most expensive player at the club.

‘I think Palace totally capitalised,’ he said as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘They did their homework on Arsenal, they closed down the right people and shut down the left side. Kieran Tierney didn’t do anything.

‘Pepe was very disappointing again and once they scored, Arsenal did not take it to Palace.

‘We’ve seen Palace come back a couple of times and there’s no way they were going to rest on their laurels. They were going to go for Arsenal and they did and they were unfortunate not to win.’

Pepe is yet to score and he has provided just an assist in 6 Premier League matches this season.

If he doesn’t improve, he may not be trusted to start matches again in this campaign.