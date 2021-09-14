“Very good debut” New Arsenal signing praised after performance against Norwich City

Former Arsenal prospect, Jay Bothroyd, who currently plays club football in Japan, has hailed Takehiro Tomiyasu for his fine Arsenal debut.

The Japanese Olympian was a late signing by the Gunners in the last transfer window.

Arsenal had been looking to offload Hector Bellerin for much of the transfer window and they targeted the likes of Emerson Royal and Achraf Hakimi to replace him.

However, late into the transfer window, it felt like they would be stuck with Bellerin, only for him to secure a loan move to Real Betis before the transfer window closed.

The Gunners moved swiftly to replace him with Tomiyasu and he was chosen to start their last league match against Norwich.

The former Bologna star was in fine form as the Gunners earned a first win of the season against the Canaries and Bothroyd praised him for his performance on his maiden Arsenal start.

He tweeted: “Tomiyasu was solid today, very good debut and he almost scored a great goal. The Arsenal fans were very happy with him. He showed energy and some good overlapping runs. Most of all a defender is judged on how he defends and today was a very good performance.”