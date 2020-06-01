David Luiz’s agent speaks out on his Arsenal future.

The agent of Arsenal defender David Luiz has suggested that his client will most likely be staying at the Emirates Stadium despite doubts over his future.

Luiz only joined us from Chelsea last summer, and while he hasn’t perhaps had the most convincing season, we could probably do without losing this proven and experienced star.

The Brazilian might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but replacing him might not be so easy in our situation, with the coronavirus pandemic likely to affect our finances and ability to compete with the best talent.

Discussing Luiz’s future, his agent Kia Joorabchian offered us some hope that an agreement would be reached for the 33-year-old to remain in north London for a little longer.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Joorabchian said: “He’s very happy at Arsenal,” Joorabchian said. “He has an extremely good relationship with both the coach and the sporting director. He has good relationships all throughout the club, right up to the owner. He respects everybody.

“These contract situations, these renewals, if he stays or if he goes… will all sort themselves out when we get back to some kind of ‘new’ normal [after coronavirus].

“David will sit down with Arsenal before the season begins, have his conversations and they will both decide if he will stay or not. That will come before the season starts. The chances are very high [of Luiz being at Arsenal next season].

“There is no desire to leave. But again, we are going to live in a ‘new’ normal, we will have to see what Arsenal’s position will be. But I believe there is a wish from both sides to continue.”

We imagine the reaction to this will be mixed, with Gooners likely to be divided on whether or not keeping Luiz is actually a good thing.