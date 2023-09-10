“Very impressive” Gary Lineker heaps praise on Arsenal man

Gary Lineker openly admires Oleksandr Zinchenko, and he doesn’t conceal his admiration for the Arsenal player, who continues to lead an exemplary life both on and off the pitch.

Zinchenko maintains his status as one of the Premier League’s top talents and is a regular starter for Arsenal whenever he’s fit. His presence has redefined the left-back position at the Emirates, even leading to the departure of Kieran Tierney from the club.

In addition to his club contributions, Zinchenko is a vital player for his national team and has been a vocal advocate for addressing the ongoing conflict in his homeland. His support has drawn increased attention to the crisis, and he showcased his inspirational form during Ukraine’s recent match against England.

As he watched the left-back play, Lineker tweeted:

“As well as being an exceptional footballer, Zinchenko is a very impressive young man. Must be so incredibly hard living through the nightmare of the invasion of his country.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko is one of the leading figures at Arsenal and a player we can be very proud of.

He does well on the pitch and his drumming of support for his country during the current crisis makes him a hero to even more people.

We expect him to return from the international break much fitter and ready to perform well for us in every game.

