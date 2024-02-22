Opinion – Very poor performance for Arsenal shows that we still can’t handle the pressure

Arsenal naively give it away at the end by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people. I am just disappointed at how naively we gave it away. There is literally a minute left and instead of clearing it, we continued the trend of the whole game which was sloppiness and ended up losing 1:0. Sure it’s a wonder strike but if we did the basics right we’d have never conceded.

The whole game silly passes, bad touches. It was from the entire team. Is the pressure of expectations too heavy on our shoulders again? I’m also extremely disappointed, because I expected it from Porto. Lying on the ground on every occasion, poor refereeing, trying to disrupt our play. Why didn’t Mikel know this?

You have to ask questions of the subs too, not that there was much on the bench anyway, but taking off Trossard instead of Havertz? I can understand any reasons, but I clearly remember 2 times Havertz can clearly reach a ball, and his half-hearted effort lets it get away. Add the awful touches, the poor header and I just wonder what he offers to the team really? I think we’re playing him, because the manager’s ego is too big to admit a mistake.

That said, the worst thing of all for me is that this performance reeks of Olympiacos, Villarreal and Sporting. I remember those ties very well, and just like every one of them we just didn’t turn up to our standards. These games have hurt me really bad and I kinda of had a feeling the occasion would get to us again and it did. This is why I’m not too confident we’ll just blitz em away at the Emirates.

1:0 is not the end of the world, but right now I’d take another trip to Dubai, because this performance reminded me of Fulham. We got beat by their experience and game plan, not because we are the worse team. No shots on target. We’ll see what happens at the Emirates, but we need a really long look at ourselves.

This is a poor Porto side with Pepe aged 41 at the back against a young and vibrant attack. I am worried. We need to show character and start to live up to the expectations of being the better team otherwise we will win nothing.

Konstantin

