Very positive Arsenal injury update from Dubai

Injury boosts for Mikel Arteta’s side

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad have had a number of injuries this season and as we look forward to the second half of what should be an action-packed season, it looks like were going to bolster our squad with some returns from injuries, as we look to bounce back after the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus was spotted out training with the squad over in Dubai as the lads do a bit of warm weather training before getting back to business. Jesus was missing against Liverpool due to “a minor knee problem” and we really missed him up front, Havertz stood in at Centre forward and in my opinion, had a very good game considering the hadn’t been playing there recently but jusrt couldn’t manage to get on the score sheet (like everyone else!).

Jesus has come under a lot of criticism lately and I guess that always comes with losses, but for me, he’s still been our best attacker all season, we’ve just been a bit unlucky with him getting a few knocks here and there. Hopefully he’s fit and ready for our game against Crytal Palace later on this month. A huge boost for Arteta and Arsenal’s frontline as we’ve been finding it hard to find the back of the net and could do with a run of good form from Jesus.

Fabio Vieira was also spotted in training in Dubai after being out for some time with a groin issue and has missed the last 10 fixtures for the Gunners. He could be fit enough to come back into the squad against Crystal Palace. Another big boost for Arteta that gives him more options going forward. Vieira started the season well and his form dropped a bit as the season went on. Maybe he could be the perfect player to make a difference in the second half of the season if he hits top form.

Thomas Partey is also out in Dubai with the squad and will be looking to strengthen himself after missing a lot of this season, the 30-year-old was left out of the Ghana AFCON squad due to the fact they didn’t think he was ready for such a tournament after his latest injury, but he went out to Dubai with the squad and will hopefully be back available in a few weeks.

Jurrien Timber was also seen training on the grass in Dubai but that’s one I wouldn’t expect to come back soon, maybe we get to squeeze a few games at the end of the season in but with such a big injury, extra caution must be taken.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you excited at the prospect of having a few lads back from injury?

Daisy Mae

NO MORE WINS! – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan look back at another 2-0 loss this time to Liverpool in the Fa cup

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…