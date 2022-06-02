Agent admits Arsenal loanee likely to lose out on permanent deal

Lucas Torreira had a very fine loan spell at Fiorentina in the just-concluded season and it seemed almost certain they would buy the midfielder.

The Uruguayan became an important cog in the wheel at the Artemio Franchi Stadium and helped them finish the campaign in a European place.

Arsenal and the Florence side agreed to a permanent fee worth 15m euros, which could be triggered by the Italians if they wanted to keep him.

However, that option expired on the 31st of May, with the Serie A side refusing to make his deal permanent, to the surprise of many fans and observers.

It remains unclear what the exact problem is, but his agent, Pablo Bentancur, has now given a pessimistic view of the situation.

He admitted, as quoted by The Sun: “It’s not over yet, but the chances of Lucas staying in Florence are very small.

“There is a contractual problem with Fiorentina and my priority is to find an agreement with them, so he is not thinking about other teams for now.”

It is a surprise that Fiorentina didn’t activate Torreira’s buy clause and the midfielder will also be very unhappy with that development.

However, because he did well during his loan spell there, other clubs will likely become interested in a move for him now, which should make it easier for him to leave the Emirates.

