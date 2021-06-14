‘Very soon’ – Arsenal warned that star will attract ‘biggest clubs’ attention

Barry Ferguson has claimed that the world’s biggest clubs will be coming for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney ‘very soon’.

The left-back has come on leaps and bounds in recent seasons, and has quickly become a fans favourite in North London after just two years with the club.

Ferguson has gone onto highlight the rise that he has enjoyed in recent seasons by claiming that Tierney is ‘a country mile’ ahead of any other Scottish players, including the likes of Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour and Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson.

“I think Clarke will go with Grant Hanley in the middle with Jack Hendry on one side and Kieran Tierney – Scotland’s best player by a country mile – on the other,” Fergson wrote in his column with the Daily Record.

“He was always a very good player at Celtic but is taking his game to another level and the biggest clubs in the world will be trying to sign him very soon. That’s how good he is.”

“I’m thinking, “Is this boy ever going to take a chill pill?”

“But it’s his sheer enthusiasm which is so infectious. He’s top-notch and he’s got the world at his feet.”

Arsenal may well be on the same page as Ferguson after Football.London reported that we had opened talks with Kieran over a new deal.

The Gunners could well be thinking that Tierney will prove just how far he has come during the Euro 2020 tournament, and are keen to secure their strong negotiating position by extending current contract, which currently runs until 2024.

Would Arsenal be wise to work on a new deal before Euro 2020 gets into full swing? Is there any fear that our lack of European football could play on Tierney’s mind?

Patrick